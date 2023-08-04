Hyderabad, August 4: Banjara Hills police have begun a manhunt to find a history sheeter who they believe was previously jailed under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for extortion but switched to robbing homosexual men after enticing them to his room using an application. He is accused of forcing his victims to undress, filming them while naked, and then robbing them while brandishing a knife.

The suspect has been charged twice under the PD Act since 2020 and was named by the victims and police as Afridi, 24, of Bhola Nagar in Banjara Hills. When two males in their twenties filed charges against Afridi on Wednesday, he came under the police radar yet again. Karnataka Shocker: Robbers Pose As Gays, Rob Techie After Inviting Him on Date by Using Gay Dating App.

A 23-year-old engineer who works for a private company in Madhapur went to the police on Wednesday afternoon and said that on his way home from work on Tuesday, he was looking at the Grindr app on his phone. He discovered a message from someone named Afridi in Banjara Hills, expressing interest in meeting him. The complainant arrived at the address Afridi had given him in Bhola Nagar, Banjara Hills. Afridi demanded that I strip as I entered his room and brandished a knife in my direction. He took my naked videos, as well as my silver bracelet, chain, and $2,000 in cash, according to the complainant.

Another victim, a 27-year-old private employee from Khairatabad, approached police on Wednesday with a similar accusation as they were investigating the first case. The second victim was also exploring Grindr on Wednesday night when he came across Afridi's profile. Afridi provided the address of his Bhola Nagar accommodation and, while filming his naked film, robbed the victim at knifepoint. CA From Uttar Pradesh Robbed by Man He Met on Gay Dating App; Accused and His 3 Aides Arrested.

Afridi contacted his friend Haroon, who was standing outside the room after I requested him not to capture the naked video. With a knife and a hammer, they both made threats against me. The complainant said that they took his gold ring, 7,000 in cash, and forced him to send 20,000 via the PhonePe app to a man named Md Omer Mohiuddin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).