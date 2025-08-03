New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday.

Notably, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, the House has transitioned to a fully digital and paperless format. All procedural work will now be conducted through digital platforms, marking a significant shift in its functioning.

Under this initiative, all the MLAs were given a three-day training session led by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, where they were introduced to the use of the relevant digital applications.

The training sessions were conducted from July 21 to 23.

The training was aimed at familiarising legislators with the new system to ensure smooth proceedings during the session.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also participated in the training session.

The Monsoon Session will commence tomorrow at 2 pm in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi.

In a major stride towards digital governance, this Monsoon Session will be conducted as a fully paperless session through the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) platform.

As per the schedule announced by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the sittings of the House are tentatively fixed from 4 to 8 August. However, depending on the exigencies of legislative business, the session may be extended beyond these dates. Each sitting of the House will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until the scheduled business is concluded for the day.

The Speaker has further directed that Members intending to raise matters under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must submit their notices exclusively through the NeVA Portal by 5:00 PM on the working day prior to the intended date. A balloting process to determine the inter-se priority of the first 10 notices will be held at 11:00 AM in the Secretary's Room on the respective day.

An official release reads, "Members are advised to keep their submissions brief and focused, within 8 to 10 lines, pertaining to a single issue related to one department. While speaking in the House, members must adhere strictly to the submitted text."

In continuation of the Speaker's emphasis on digitisation and transparency, all notices, including Questions and Resolutions, shall be submitted only through the NeVA Portal. A dedicated facilitation centre is functioning at the NeVA Sewa Kendra, where Members or their authorised staff may seek technical assistance for online submissions during working hours (9:30 AM to 6:00 PM).

The Speaker has urged all Members to actively participate in this historic paperless Monsoon Session and to strictly adhere to the procedures laid out, thereby ensuring a smooth, transparent, and productive legislative process. (ANI)

