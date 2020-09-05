Uttarkashi, Sep 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her son were killed on Saturday when a truck veered off the road and hit a hut of Nepalese labourers.

The incident occurred near Chara Khad on Khaladi-Karda road in Purola area of Uttarkashi district, Station House Officer (SHO) Sahil Vashishth said.

Nanda Devi and her 19-year-old son Kaluram died on the spot while the woman's husband, Jiyalal, was injured, when the truck, loaded with gravel, hit the hut, he said.

Jiyalal has been admitted to a community health centre, the official said.

