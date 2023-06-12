Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, officials said.

Firefighters are currently engaged in an operation to douse the fire.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle With Five 'Tested' Promises.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student's Death in Shivamogga.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in March, a fire broke out at a hotel located at Mumbai bypass under Rau police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

There were several people sleeping inside the hotel and staff were also present when the fire incident occurred in the hotel. As soon as they came to know about the fire, they started stepping out of the hotel to save their lives.

During the incident, some people suffered suffocation due to heavy smoke and four people were admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)