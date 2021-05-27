Indore, May 27 (PTI) At least four patients have lost an eye each to black fungus or mucormycosis, an infection affecting COVID-19 patients, at a state-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in the last two weeks, an official said on Thursday.

A team of doctors at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar (MYH) Hospital had to operate on four patients suffering from the deadly infection and had to remove an eye each to save their lives, he said.

"Our team of eye surgeons have removed an eye each of four patients suffering with black fungus to prevent the infection from spreading further to their brain," a senior doctor of the hospital told PTI.

There is a shortage of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal injection used in the treatment of mucormycosis, which is creating problems, he said.

Over 350 patients are currently being treated for black fungus at private and the government hospitals in Indore and the figure includes patients from other districts of the state undergoing treatment here, an official said.

