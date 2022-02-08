Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): A man was brutally thrashed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district by two people on suspicion of stealing their mobile phone, informed police.

"The man named Arvind Kalawat has filed a complaint that Hetram Gurjar and Golu has brutally beaten him. First, they asked Kalawat if he has stolen their phone and then started beating," said Rakesh Gupta, Station in-Charge, Vijaypur Police Station.

"Gurjar has been arrested. Other accused is absconding, we are looking for him," he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Further probe is ongoing. More details are awaited. (ANI)

