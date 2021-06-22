Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 65 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 7,89,415, while 20 deaths increased the toll to 8,806, an official said.

A total of 318 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, after which the recovery count touched 7,78,902, he said.

The official pointed out that 31 of the state's 52 districts did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

"Indore and Bhopal added 15 and 13 cases, taking their respective tallies to 1,52,776 and 1,23,045. While Indore reported one death, after which its toll reached 1,377, Bhopal's toll remained unchanged at 972. MP now has 1,707 active cases, with Bhopal accounting for 522 and Indore 344," the official said.

With 64,415 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,15,32,528.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,415, new cases 65, death toll 8,806, recovered 7,78,902, active cases 1,707, number of tests so far 1,15,32,528.

