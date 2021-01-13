Bhopal, Jan 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 2.50 lakh-mark and reached 2,50,009 with the addition of 456 fresh cases, a health official said.

With six more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,732, he said.

A total of 655 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,38,983.

Of the six fatalities, two persons died each in Indore and Jabalpur while one death occurred each in Bhopal and Gwalior, the official said.

Of the 456 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 95 and Indore 86.

The overall number of cases in Indore rose to 56,790, including 912 deaths, while Bhopal's case count stood at 41,207 with 593 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,073 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,988.

With 24,280 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Madhya Pradesh went up to 49.74 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,50,009, new cases 456, death toll 3,732, recovered 2,38,983, active cases 7,294, number of tests so far 49,74,209.

