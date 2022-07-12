Agar Malwa, Jul 12 (PTI) Three children were killed and four others injured after being struck by lightning amid rains in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Soyat Khurd village in the afternoon, when seven children, who were returning home from school, took shelter under a tree after it started raining, he said.

Bhola (16), Kundan (14) and Chandan (11) were killed on the spot, while four other students were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar of neighbouring Rajasthan, the official said.

Following the incident, district collector Awdhesh Sharma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Sagar reached the village and consoled the families.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the incident and said that the state government will bear the medical expenses of all the injured students.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased children.

