Jashpur, July 12: In a sensational crime and blatant violation of the law, four men allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in a Chhattisgarh village and the panchayat tried to hush up the matter by directing the culprits to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to her, police said on Tuesday. After learning about the incident, which took place on July 9 in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, when the 16-year-old girl was returning from a wedding, the accused intercepted her. They took her to a nearby forest where they allegedly raped her, Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey said.

When the incident came to light, the villagers called up the panchayat the next day allegedly to settle the issue, she said. Bihar Shocker: Three-Year-Old Child Buried Alive by Mother in Saran District, Rescued by Villagers

“After the accused admitted to the crime before the panchayat, they were directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim as compensation. The accused gave Rs 10,000 and assured to give the remaining amount later,” she said.

Meanwhile, police got information about the incident and swung into action. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Brother-in-Law in Khargone; Accused Absconding

They recorded statements of the victim and her father and registered a case against the accused on Monday, Pandey said.

Police, on Tuesday night, arrested the accused, identified as Ramjeet (27), Paras (24), Naresh (19) and Sanjay (22).

Villagers who tried to hush up the matter will also be arrested following the investigation, she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).