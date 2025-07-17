Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Two labourers working on a sewer line project were buried due to a mudslide in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 1 of Koni locality, under the jurisdiction of the Sohagpur police station. A rescue operation is currently underway, he added.

According to officials, local residents rushed to the site upon witnessing the incident and attempted to rescue the trapped workers, but were unsuccessful. Later, they reported the incident to the police.

Authorities were then informed, following which the police and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) launched a rescue operation.

"Work on a sewer line project under Shahdol Nagar palika was underway, and today, we received information about two labourers who got buried during the work. Following which, a rescue operation is underway and efforts are being made to evacuate them with the help of administration and locals," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Raghavendra Dwivedi told ANI.

When asked about the negligence, the officer stated that it is a matter under investigation, and a probe is underway for this purpose.

More details awaited. (ANI)

