Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A woman was arrested in connection with human trafficking of a girl in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a police official said.

The woman kidnapped the victim around six months ago from Bhopal by persuading her. At the time she was a minor, and the accused took her to Rajasthan. The accused then got her married with someone after she turned major last month in June by taking money, the officer added.

When the police received information about the victim to be in Rajasthan, a team was sent there that successfully rescued the girl.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1 Bhopal) Shashank told ANI, "A case of kidnapping of a minor girl was registered at Habibganj police station under section 137 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). During the investigation of the case, we received an important lead, following which we recovered the girl from Rajasthan. After which she was counseled and her statements were recorded in which she revealed some key facts."

"The victim told the police that a woman tricked her and sold her to someone on the pretext of marriage by taking some money. After that we increased the relevant section in the case and arrested the main accused (woman) in the matter. Though further efforts are being made to nab the remaining persons, whoever is involved in the case," the DCP said.

In the preliminary investigation so far, a transaction of Rs 2.75 lakh came to light in the trafficking. The police are further investigating the matter to ascertain whether any nexus was running for the purpose and if any network or chain is found then appropriate action should be taken against people concerned, the officer said.

"The victim went missing around six months ago and she was a minor at that moment. But when she got married last month in June, she turned major by that time. These are the key facts revealed so far and further probe is underway," he added. (ANI)

