New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Friday urged the government to intervene in reducing high airfares.

They highlighted concerns over affordability, airline regulations and service issues.

During discussion on a private member's resolution, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy pointed out that airlines pass on operational costs to passengers.

“If a flight gets diverted, that contingency is not included in anything. Every minute spent in the air is a cost to the airline, and this cost is transferred to tickets of other passengers,” he said.

Rudy also noted the growing demand for air connectivity among MPs, with many seeking flight services to their constituencies.

Abdul Rashid, an independent MP, emphasised the urgent need to regulate airfares, arguing that pricing policies disproportionately affect those who fly out of necessity.

"There are two kinds of passengers — those who can afford it and those who travel only in emergencies," he said.

Rashid also criticised airlines for allegedly profiting during times of crisis. “In case of tragedies, airlines should not exploit passengers,” he added.

The MP further raised concerns about the high cost of food at airports and the workload of airline staff.

“The price of food at airports is exorbitant and needs regulation. Air hostesses are overworked, and airlines are blackmailing them. There should be some humane approach,” he asserted.

Rashid also suggested establishing regular helicopter services to remote areas.

Speaker Om Birla pointed to the changing landscape of air travel in India and said, "Times have changed. Now even common people are travelling by air."

Congress MP Pranati Shinde flagged issues related to her constituency, Solapur, while Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh argued that airlines determine fares based on demand and consumer mentality.

MP Chandrashekhar Azad underscored the inaccessibility of air travel for a significant portion of the population.

"There is a vast section of people for whom travelling by air is still just a dream — 80 to 85 per cent of the population has only imagined flying," he remarked.

Referring to actor Akshay Kumar's movie 'Sarfira', he said the aviation sector could learn how to make air travel more affordable. Azad also criticised the steep prices of bottled water at airports.

Responding to the concerns, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the government's efforts under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme to make air travel more accessible.

"Under UDAN, we are ensuring reasonable food items at some airports," he said.

The discussion on the subject will continue and the minister will respond at the end of the debate.

