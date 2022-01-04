Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the demand for issuance of a non-bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, said Javed Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bhardwaj.

Speaking to ANI, Javed Akhtar's lawyer said, "The court rejected the demand for issuance of a non-bailable warrant. The next hearing will be on February 1 at Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate."

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020, against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a TV news channel. (ANI)

