Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old college student from suburban Bandra lost more than Rs 6 lakh to cyber fraudsters who lured her with easy money, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 Not To Impact Agriculture Sector, Says Power Minister RK Singh.

The complainant on March 19 received a Telegram message from a person who identified himself as one Narenkumar and said she could earn money by clicking on a movie-related website, the official said. He then shared a link with her.

Also Read | Tata Power Confident of Avoiding Power Outages in Mumbai.

The complainant received some money in her bank account after she followed his instructions. A few days later, a woman got in touch with her and offered to pay handsome returns if she deposited money and did the same thing that she had done earlier, he said.

Through last week, the student paid more than Rs 6 lakh but did not receive the expected returns. When the man and woman did not respond to her messages, she approached the Bandra police station with a complaint, he said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)