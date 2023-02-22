Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking in suburban Andheri on Wednesday evening, in the third such incident this year, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident, said the official.

The fire started around 6.55 pm when the BEST bus was at Agarkar Chowk, behind the Andheri police Station.

It was doused within 20 minutes but the bus was completely gutted, he said.

“There has been no report of any injury to anyone,” a civic official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

