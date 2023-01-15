Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 11,55,206, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,411, he said.

With this, the city currently has 49 active cases, the official said.

As per civic data, the recovery rate in the city is at 98.3 per cent and the doubling rate is 1,33,140 days.

At least 1,86,71,373 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,650 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

