Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The civic body in Mumbai has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city, after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.

As per a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal issued the directive after a CCTV footage of two women falling into an open manhole went viral on social media platforms.

The purported CCTV footage is said to be from Village Road in the eastern suburb of Bhandup, where two women fell into the drain when heavy rains pounded the city on Wednesday.

In its statement, the civic body said a new lid has been put for the open manhole.

The BMC further claimed that it generally inspects all manholes as a part of its pre-monsoon works and replaces their lids if necessary. However, after Wednesday's heavy rain, the corporation is once again inspecting all the manholes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)