Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 434 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,37,164 and death toll to 16,042, a civic official said.

Also Read | Unethical To Give COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Now, Says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

With 387 patients discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,13,992, which is 97 per cent of the tally.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

The country's financial capital has 4,658 active cases now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed that 38 buildings are currently sealed after five or more infections were found there. Since mid-August there have been no containment zones in the city.

The caseload doubling time is now 1,289 days and average growth rate of cases between September 10 and 16 was 0.6 per cent, the data revealed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)