Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 29 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,627, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,771, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a rise from the 21 cases detected on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 28 in the last 24 hours and touched 11,43,704, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 152, he said.

So far, 1,88,66,309 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 959 in the last 24 hours, the civic official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 12 and 18 is 0.0016 per cent.

The caseload doubling time in the metropolis is 39,544 days, as per official data.

