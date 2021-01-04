Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) On the second day in a row, Mumbai reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the city civic body said.

The three fatalities recorded in the financial capital on Sunday were the lowest since March last year, civic chief I S Chahal had said.

With 516 fresh COVID-19 cases, the overall tally in Mumbai reached 2,94,985 on Monday while the death toll stood at 11,138, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 581 coronavirus positive cases.

"Due to reconciliation of data, 771 duplicate and OOM (outside of Mumbai) cases are removed from the progressive COVID-19 cases," the BMC said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 2,76,034 with 570 more patients being discharged during the day.

With 10,411 new tests, the number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai has gone up to 24,04,001.

At 6,943, Mumbai's count of active cases fell below the 7,000-mark from 7,771 on Sunday, the civic body said.

The COVID-19 case doubling rate in Mumbai improved to 356 days, while the growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent. PTI

