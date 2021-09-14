Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A Mumbai traffic police constable saved the life of a 35-year-old woman who was attempting suicide by seeking to jump into the Vashi creek, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Pakistan Based ISI Terror Module Busted by Delhi Police, Six Arrested; Major Cities Were on Target Amid Festive Season.

Constable Satyanarayan Shinde, attached to the Bandra traffic police unit, was on his way to his Navi Mumbai home recently when he saw a woman standing close to the edge of the bridge over the creek in a suspicious manner.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 15,876 New COVID-19 Cases and 129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, TPR Comes Down to 15.12%.

"He stopped his car, rushed to the woman and stopped her from jumping. He then enlisted the help of two autorickshaw drivers and took the woman first to a police barricade falling in the jurisdiction of Mankhurd police, who asked him to go to Vashi police station," the official said.

Shinde called the Vashi control room and ensured the woman reached the local police station properly, where she said she was planning to end her life due to some domestic issues, the official said, adding that the woman was later reunited with her family members.

Shinde, whose statement was recorded by Vashi police in connection with the incident, said he was happy that his timely act saved the life of a woman.

"She told me she wanted to die as nothing was going right in her life. If I would have been late by a few minutes, she would have jumped into the creek," Shinde said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)