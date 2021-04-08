By Mukesh Singh

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress workers attacked his car with "bombs and bricks" in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal.

BJP president JP Nadda, who reached Cooch Behar for a campaign to support Nisith Pramanik, said, "This is not new for Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and TMC goons. Earlier everyone saw how TMC goons attacked me. Didi knows she is going out that's why now it's happening in Bengal. But Didi don't forget, people of Bengal are seeing everything. They will reply to you by the power of the vote."

On the last day of campaigning ahead of the fourth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP workers staged a protest outside Jadavpur Police Station in Kolkata over the attack on Ghosh's convoy.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

