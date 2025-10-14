Mon (Nagaland) [India], October 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck the Mon district of Nagaland on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kms at around 8:39 pm IST.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Air India, Air India Express Add 166 Flights Connecting Patna for Deepavali and Chhath Puja.

Posting on X, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 14/10/2025 20:39:43 IST, Lat: 26.79 N, Long: 95.18 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Mon, Nagaland."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Also Read | ‘Fare Se Fursat’: Centre Introduces Alliance Air’s Fixed Airfare Scheme To Promote Ease of Flying in Country.

Nagaland lies in Seismic Zone V and hence falls under a very high damage risk zone. The natural tectonic setting makes Nagaland prone to Earthquakes, resulting in loss of life and property.

On Tuesday evening, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kms at around 7.30 pm.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 14/10/2025 19:30:10 IST, Lat: 31.15 N, Long: 77.99 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)