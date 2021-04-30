Kohima, Apr 30 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported this year's highest single-day spike of 226 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 13,976, a health department official said.

Three more fatalities - all in Dimapur district -- raised the toll to 104, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, "226 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 137, Kohima- 74, Tuensang- 10, Wokha-2, Mon, Peren and Zunheboto- 1 each. And, 12 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-8, Kohima- Mokokchung- 2 each (sic)."

Nagaland currently has 1,261 active cases, while 12,224 patients have recovered so far.

Accordingly, the recovery rate in the northeastern state has come down to 87.45 per cent from Thursday's 88.81 per cent, the official stated.

A total of 387 patients have migrated out of Nagaland.

Of the 1,261 active patients, 59 have mild symptoms, 32 have been given oxygen support and three have been put on ventilator, the official said.

As many as 1,46,937 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state so far -- 78,808 via RT-PCR, 38,193 through TrueNat and 29,936 with the help of Rapid Antigen Test.

State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 2,02,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 1,61,367 people in the state thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)