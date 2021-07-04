Kohima, Jul 3 (PTI) Nagaland registered 69 new COVID- 19 infections on Saturday, pushing the states caseload to 25,451, a health official said.

Altogether 94 coronavirus patients also got cured during the day.

"69 positive cases detected today are Kohima: 19, Dimapur: 14, Mokokchung: 12, Zunheboto: 6, Mon, Phek and Wokha: 5 each, Tuensang: 2 and Kiphire: 1," the State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon, said in a bulletin.

The death of a patient in Dimapur district took the toll to 499, of which 14 patients had comorbidities, he said.

The state now has 1,253 active patients, he said, adding that 708 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate slightly improved to 90.33 per cent from Fridays 90.20 per cent. The highest recovery rate was 97.98 per cent on March 19.

So far, a total of 2,29,924 suspected COVID-19 samples have been tested.

Nagaland, as on Friday, administered a total of 5.37 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 4.60 lakh people, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

A total of 66,710 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine completing the course of vaccination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)