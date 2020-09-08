Kohima, Sep 8 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 54 patients recovering from COVID-19 while only 25 coronavirus positive cases were detected in the state, a health department official said.

The recovery rate of the state is 87.82 per cent as 3,728 people have recovered from the disease so far, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Fifty-two COVID-19 patients have tested negative in Dimapur and two in Kohima, he said.

"Altogether 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of 383 results received 21 in Kohima, two in Mon and one each in Mokokchung and Kiphire districts," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom. Of the state's COVID-19 caseload of 4,245, 496 are active cases, ten have died and eleven have migrated to other states. A total of 66,444 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

Nagaland had reported more recoveries than detection of new COVID-19 cases since August 15.

The highest single day recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients was reported on August 20 and 25.

The highest single day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases was reported on August 4 while the first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. Dimapur district has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 2,042, followed by Kohima at 1,353, Mon at 296, Peren at 268, Zunheboto at 114, Tuensang at 68, Phek at 33, Mokokchung at 30, Wokha at 24, Kiphire at 12 and Longleng at 5.

