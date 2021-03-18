Nagpur, Mar 18 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 3,796 COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Thursday reached 1,82,552, an official said.

Apart from the fresh cases, the district also reported 23 casualties that have raised the toll to 4,528, the official said.

Of the fatalities reported so far, 2,908 are from Nagpur city alone, while 1,620 were reported from rural areas and out of Nagpur district.

At least 1,277 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,54,410, the official said.

The district is now left with 23,614 active cases, he said.

As many as 16,139 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted to 14,30,750, he added.

