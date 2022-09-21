Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday inaugurated the Asian Summit on Education and Skill (ASES) and Didac India 2022 and said that the forum is playing an important role to promote peer learning among different countries and educational institutions which are critical for adopting the best practices in education.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this forum must become a platform to provide solutions and the report of this workshop on education must be called 'Bengaluru declaration'.

Bommai also said that the government will implement the solutions arrived at in this meeting.

"The system of education policy and teaching technique has changed. The change must be in the right direction and must help in evolving a good education system. Any education does not end just after obtaining the degree as they are just milestones and still they will have a long way to cover. All of them are lifelong students as they will learn new things every day," Bommai said.

"The education must be pro-learning and clarity on what, when and how much to teach, and that is possible through new technology and methods. This concept can be taught to students through visual media but it reduces their analytical thinking in them. The students must learn easily and happily. The policy must be framed by putting themselves in the level of children," he further said.

Bommai stressed technology for all real solutions as the current situation needs technology.

"Since from the days of maharajas, the State has a good primary, secondary and professional courses imparting institutions. Our forefathers have successfully included both knowledge and meditation together. While meditation helps in good thinking and knowledge helps to face the world," Bommai said while speaking about education in the state.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Karnataka had never lagged behind in technical education.

"There are 400 Research and Development centres in Bengaluru and Karnataka was the first state to privatise technical education. The present government has taken a number of important decisions and steps are being taken to upgrade the seven engineering colleges to the IIT model. Next year, Karnataka will have KIT on the lines of IIT and all of them will be student-centric. Education must not end with obtaining a degree. What they have got from society must be given back to society," Bommai added. (ANI)

