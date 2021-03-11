Nashik, Mar 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday recorded a single-day addition of 1,140 COVID-19 cases that has taken the tally of infections to 1,29,577, a health official said.

The count of fresh infections crossed the 1,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The district also recorded three casualties during the day that took the toll to 2,158, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, Nashik city alone accounted for 84,955, followed by 37,483 from other parts of the district, 5,673 from Malegaon and 1,466 from outside the district, it was stated.

At least 600 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 1,21,711, the official said.

As many as 2,857 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tested conduced so far to 5,69,761, he added.

