Kochi, Mar 4 (PTI) A naval aircraft yard here has received the Kerala State Industrial Safety Award.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

The award for 2021 was presented by State Education Minister V Sivankutty at a function on Friday, the navy said in a press release.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sawai Madhopur.

"The award and citation were received by Yogesh C Pandey, commodore superintendent, naval aircraft yard (Kochi), and his team," said the release.

The unit was shortlisted and a team of seven personnel headed by the director of the department of factories and boilers assessed the yard on February 25.

"The team was presented with a brief overview of the safety practice, health and welfare system being adhered to at the yard. This was followed by a visit to the work centres of the yard," the release said, adding that the yard was adjudged as the winner under category-II (large factories) by the Kerala government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)