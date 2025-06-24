Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President and Member of Parliament Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday said that party president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is "perfect" following his recent surgery and will return to the state "very soon".

Patnaik underwent a successful spine surgery on Sunday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

Also Read | 'Job Hai': Recruitment Racket Using Fake App Busted in Delhi; Police Recover 100 Resumes, Aadhaar Cards.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya said, "The surgery that he underwent has been very successful, and he's perfect. We expect that Naveen ji will come back very soon to Odisha, and the whole of Odisha is praying for his quick recovery. Everybody wants him to be healthy and happy. He's a very loved leader in Odisa. All sections of people in the state love Naveen Patnaik irrespective of political affiliation. We hope that he will lead the party and he will lead the state at this moment of crisis..."

Naveen Patnaik on Sunday underwent a "successful" spine surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. Updating on the health of Naveen Patnaik, his elder brother Prem Patnaik said earlier, "He (Naveen) is doing very. He is walking a little bit, a few steps."

Also Read | Guna: 5 Youth Die From Poisonous Gas Inhalation While Saving Calf Trapped in Well in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Escapes Safely (Watch Video).

Prem Patnaik also thanked the people of Odisha for their prayers."I just want to thank all of you and the people of Odisha for thinking about him and praying for him."

The spine surgery procedure, which was done in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai, lasted four hours. according to his personal physician, Dr Ramakanta Panda.

Providing a post-surgery update, Dr Panda stated, "I am Ramakanta Panda, personal physician of Naveen Patnaik. I worked with the heads of the heart surgery and anaesthesia departments. All of us were present in the operating theatre. The surgery was successful." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)