Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for not appearing before it in connection with a poll code violation case.

The designated MP-MLA court issued the NBW against Sanjay Kumar and posted the matter to July 30.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Election Commission Allow Cheating in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023? Election Commission Reals Truth About Rahul Gandhi's Allegations.

A recall petition will be filed in the court, sources close to the Union Minister said, adding he (Sanjay Kumar) was unable to attend the court in view of the ongoing Parliament session.

The case was registered against Sanjay Kumar in the run up to the bypoll to Huzurabad assembly constituency in 2021.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Counterpart Keir Starmer Hold 'Chai Pe Charcha' at Chequers in London (See Pics and Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)