New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will visit Kolkata and Malda, in West Bengal on Friday and Saturday to conduct a fact-finding inquiry related to recent cases of murder and sexual assault, informed NCPCR.

As per an official statement from the National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the team will look into the incident of the alleged murder of a 7-year-old minor girl in Kolkata's Tijala area and into the incident of gang rape with a Class 6 girl by outsiders during school hours that allegedly occurred inside a Government School in Malda.

The Commission has taken cognizance of the above matter u/s 13(1)(j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and POCSO Act, 2012 and keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the NCPCR proposed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the incidences by a team of NCPCR led by Chairperson, NCPCR.

The team comprises Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson, NCPCR, and Rupali Banerjee Singh, member secretary, NCPCR, accompanied by a consultant, and a legal consultant.

However, the Commission has come across that there may be security breach during the proposed visit of NCPCR, as there are inputs that the visit may be interrupted by blocking carcade of the Commission and protest against the said visit of NCPCR.

The release also read that on earlier visits of NCPCR to the State of West Bengal, the visits were interrupted wherein activities like the blockade of the Commission's carcade, protest by mob and gheroed the NCPCR officials, showing black flags, etc. took place.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been constituted under the provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 for the protection of child rights and other related matters. One of the functions assigned to the Commission under Section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act is to inquire into complaints and take suo motu cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights. (ANI)

