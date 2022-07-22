New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday asked owners and occupiers of buildings located under its jurisdiction to submit the structural safety audit report and building plans issued by empanelled structure engineer within one month for safety of these buildings from earthquake, an official statement said.

The NDMC has issued a public notice to inform the owners and occupiers of buildings located in its area to submit structure safety audit and building plan in its department of Architecture and Environment.

The move comes after directions of the Delhi High Court and a notification by the Delhi government.

"All owners/occupiers of educational buildings, institutional buildings, assembly buildings, hospitals, malls, cinema halls and other buildings where there is large number of public gathering and all other buildings whether government or private having buildings height 15 metre or more will be required to submit their structure safety audit report to NDMC," the statement said.

The statement said the list of the registered Structural Engineer empanelled by Municipal Corporation of Delhi can be viewed at "http://www.ndmc.gov.in/"www.ndmc.gov.in and can be downloaded as well.

The Structural Safety Audits issued by IIT Delhi, DTU, Engineering Institution and Delhi University/I.P. University or AICTE recognised Institutions and other reputed institute are also valid, it said.

"The NDMC public notice also includes that it is not mandatory for those buildings to submit structural safety audit for which buildings plans were sanctioned after March 20, 2001 and thereafter it will be mandatory for these buildings to submit Structural Safety Audit after completion of 30 years," the statement read.

According to the public notice issued by the NDMC, it is compulsory for all category of buildings to submit structural safety audit within one month where the building had been constructed without sanction of building plans irrespective of the date of construction.

"The NDMC has also mentioned in its public notice that in case, the owner or occupier do not get Structural Safety Audit done then the action against them shall be initiated in accordance with rule. For action against such properties, the matter will be referred to Electricity Department, Water Supply Department and to Sub-Registrar Govt. of NCT of Delhi," the statement said.

