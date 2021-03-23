New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said people should take inspiration from freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh to fight an "autocratic" regime to save democracy in the country.

The minister was speaking at an event organised to commemorate the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

"The British have left, but there is another type of autocratic power in India. Today, we have a government that puts up nails in front of farmers," Rai said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP-led central government, he said these people in power continuously "attack" the students, farmers, and anyone who criticises them.

"We need to learn from Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others as to how we can fight an arrogant and autocratic power. Our struggle today is that of upholding democracy, equality, diversity, humanity and other principles of our nation," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

