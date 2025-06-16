Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday urged Air India employees to stay on course in the wake of the airline's plane crash in Ahmedabad last week, terming the accident the most "heartbreaking" crisis of his career, according to sources.

Addressing close to 700 employees and the leadership team across India headquarters and Air India Training Academy in Gurugram, Chandrasekaran said the employees need to show resilience and use this incident as an act of force to build a "safer airline".

"We have to make sure that we stay the course. Be more determined in everything we do. We need to wait for the investigation to find out," the sources quoted Chandraseakaran as saying.

"I've seen a reasonable number of crises in my career, but this is the most heartbreaking one which I never thought I would see," Chandrasekaran said, as per the sources.

