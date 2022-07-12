Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 2,280 new coronavirus cases pushing the caseload 35,06,257 till date while death toll stood at 38,028 with nil fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

The number of those recovering outnumbered fresh infections with 2,372 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,49,519 leaving 18,710 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections at 755, followed by Chengalpet (382), Tiruvallur (133), Coimbatore (116) while the remaining was spread across other disricts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 6,945 active infections and overall 7,72,272 coronavirus cases.

A total of 26,983 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,75,25,116 the health bulletin said.

