New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) All entry and exit gates at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro have been closed because of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, officials said on Sunday.

The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and priests.

"As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement," the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation tweeted around 8:30 am.

A senior official said the gates of these two stations were closed since the start of metro services on Sunday.

However, interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat.

Announcements were being made regularly at these two stations since morning, the official said.

