New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government over the reported deaths of nine labourers and injuries to several others in an explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in East Midinipore district.The NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that nine labourers were killed and at least five others were injured when an explosion ripped through an illegal fireworks factory at Khadikul village near Egra in East Midinipore district of West Bengal on May 16, 2023. Reportedly, the villagers claimed that the owner of the factory has long been engaged in the making of bombs, besides fireworks but no visible action was taken by the authorities despite complaints.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims of the explosion due to the negligence of the concerned public authorities, who apparently did not take any action against the owner of the illegal fireworks factory.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the Next of Kin of the deceased persons, and the injured. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy, the statement from NHRC said.

According to the media report, carried out on May 17, 2023, the incident triggered mob fury as the villagers scuffled with the police, accusing them of a nexus with the factory owner who had been allowed to run the illegal factory despite their repeated appeals for its closure. The villagers have claimed that at least 15 labourers were working inside when the blast occurred, the statement added. (ANI)

