New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to the Haryana government and the chief of the NDRF seeking various details related to a building collapse in Gurgaon district, officials said on Wednesday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a copy of the report of the inquiry ordered by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugaon in the incident along with other details.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 4-5 men were feared buried, as a three-storey building collapsed at Khawaspur in Gurugaon district of Haryana on July 18," it said in a statement.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration carried out rescue operation, the rights panel said.

Expressing concern over the incident, the commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Haryana, seeking a detailed report, including present status of the incident, number of confirmed casualties and health status of the injured persons, it said.

Apart from this, the commission has also sent a notice to the director general of the NDRF, and sought a report on the status of the rescue operation and count of victims.

The response from both the authorities is expected within four weeks, the rights panel said.

According to a media report, carried on July 19, the structure was located on the premises of a cargo company and was being used for the purpose of residence of its employees, it said.

One person was reportedly rescued and taken to the civil hospital for medical treatment. The additional divisional fire officer was reported as saying that they were not having a confirmed report as to how many people were trapped inside, the statement said.

