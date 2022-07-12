Kochi, Jul 12 (PTI) An NIA special court here on Tuesday convicted three accused in the Valapattanam Islamic State (IS)-related case in which they were accused of spreading the terror outfit's ideology and attempting to migrate to Syria.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra for Fifth Consecutive Day; IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar, Nashik, and Pune.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Special Judge Anil K Bhaskar, convicted Midhilaj (27), Abdul Rasaq (34) and Hamsa (57) in the case and said the sentencing will be pronounced on Friday.

Also Read | Gujarat Flood: 6 Dead As Heavy Showers Continue, Over 27,000 People Evacuated; CM Bhupendra Patel Visits Rain-Hit Areas.

The court convicted the culprits under Sections 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The case was first registered at Valapattanam police station in Kannur district before the NIA took over the probe in 2017 after reports that over 15 persons from various parts of the district joined IS.

The court has now convicted the first, second and the fifth accused. The third and the fourth accused have turned approvers, NIA counsel P G Manu told PTI.

The court examined 234 documents and 143 witnesses in the case in which the arrest was recorded on October 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded before the court to be lenient on the sentencing as they have been under custody for the past five years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)