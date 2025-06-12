New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched multiple locations linked with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror organisation in Punjab and Haryana.

A total of 15 locations were searched in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Rupnagar districts of Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana in connection with the January 2025 grenade attack at a police post in Amritsar district of Punjab, the NIA said in a statement.

A host of incriminating materials, including mobiles/digital devices and documents, were seized during the searches, and are being examined for further clues to the terror syndicate of BKI, it said.

"BKI has been engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, and to provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit through their associates and acquaintances based abroad, including in Pakistan. The conspiracy is aimed at carrying out large-scale terror acts on Indian soil," the probe agency said.

The attack on police chowki Gumtala under Cantonment police station was one of a series of such attacks carried out by BKI operatives across law enforcement establishments in the two northern Indian states.

It was claimed by Happy Passian, a foreign-based operative of the proscribed BKI, the NIA said.

Investigations had revealed that the grenade, as well as funding for the terror attack, were provided by Sarwan Singh alias Bhola to the perpetrators Bagga Singh alias Rinku and Mandeep Singh alias Magga, it said.

Bagga was arrested in February 2025 by the Punjab Police, which had initially investigated the case. Magga is absconding, the statement said.

As part of its investigation, the NIA, which took over the case in April 2025 and re-registered the case, on Thursday searched the premises of the accused and suspects linked to Magga as well as Bhola, currently based in the USA, and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Makka, it said.

Bhola and Makka are brothers of notorious drug smuggler Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta, who has been previously arrested by NIA in two narco-terror cases. Bhola is also an accused in the second narco-terror case, the probe agency said.

