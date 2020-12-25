Patna (Bihar) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday sought to downplay six of seven JD-U MLAs joining the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and said "it was not an issue" and they have a meeting on the matter.

The JD-U now has just one MLA in 60-member Arunachal assembly. BJP and JD-U are allies in the coalition government in Bihar.

The JDU MLAs who joined the BJP are Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dongru Siongju, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, according to a bulletin issued by the state legislative Assembly.

Asked about his reaction, Kumar, who is also JD-U chief, said the legislators have gone away.

"This is not an issue. We have a meeting on this. They have gone away," he said.

He was talking to media here after inspecting the construction work of 'Lohia Path Chakra'.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took a dig on the ruling alliance in Bihar, saying it was a gift by BJP to Kumar on Christmas.

"Six JD-U MLAs have been included in BJP. BJP's Christmas gift to Nitish Kumar," RJD said in a tweet. (ANI)

