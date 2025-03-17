New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt of court notice to the Principal Secretary, Home Department, of the Delhi government for not deciding the remission plea of Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan, a convict in 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Principal Secretary to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him and asked him to appear before it through video-conferencing on March 28.

The bench issued a contempt notice to the Principal Secretary for failing to decide on granting remission to Sukhdev Yadav despite giving an undertaking to the court.

During the hearing, the top court remarked that the government fails to comply with orders unless there is a threat of contempt.

"We have seen that without an extension of time, this government will never comply with the orders of this court regarding remission. We are seeing it in every case. Earlier, there was an excuse that the Chief Minister was not available," said Justice Oka.

Sukhdev Yadav sought remission after serving a 20-year jail term without remission in the case.

The apex court, in its order, stated, "A solemn statement on instructions of the state government was recorded in the order. Now we are informed that the Sentence Review Board (SRB) is to consider the case of the petitioner today. The state government has not shown elementary courtesy in even making an explanation application for a grant of extension of time."

"We therefore issue notice to the Principal Secretary of the Home Department of Delhi government calling upon him to show cause why action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 should not be initiated against him. Notice of contempt is made returnable on March 28. We direct the Secretary to remain present through VC," the order added.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the bench that the Sentence Review Board will have a meeting today to decide the case. (ANI)

