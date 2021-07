New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) No decision has been taken on an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) and no such talks are going on, AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha clarified on Sunday following a report on a possible tie-up ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

"As the co-incharge of AAP Punjab, I would like to make it clear that no decision has been taken on an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) and we are not in talks," Chadha tweeted.

He took on Twitter to make the clarification, tagging a report on a possible tie-up between the two parties ahead of the Punjab assembly polls next year.

