Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday cleared his stance on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's allegations against himself and said that there was no need to take Thackeray seriously.

He, in a press conference, said," There is no need to take Raj Thackeray seriously, he speaks once in 5 months, two-three things he said about me that I do not take Shivaji Maharaj's name, two days back in Kolhapur, I already spoke on Shivaji Maharaj in my speech for 15 minutes."

In response to Thackeray's allegations, Pawar stated that he is not an atheist.

"I am not an atheist, just do not pretend, some people are trying to incite religious sentiments," informed Pawar.

Sharad Pawar further said that Raj Thackeray does not speak a single word against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his speeches the way he talks about unemployment and inflation.

Raj Thackeray accused Sharad Pawar of doing casteist politics by calling him an atheist. Earlier, Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa." (ANI)

