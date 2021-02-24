Itanagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One more person recuperated from the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the state to 16,776, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has four active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state has touched 99.64 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 4,04,280 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 330 on Tuesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 27,760 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)