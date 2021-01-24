Jalna, Jan 24 (PTI) The reservations provided to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) should not be touched while earmarking quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra, state minister and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday.

He was addressing a rally of people belonging to the OBC, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and Special Backward Classes communities in Jalna town.

He said the OBC communities were not against others getting reservation but their demand was that it be done without disturbing the benefits the former enjoy.

Wadettiwar, the state minister for social welfare, also demanded a caste-based survey in Maharashtra to determine budgetary allocations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)