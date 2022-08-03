Noida, Aug 3 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has given its no-objection certificate that was required for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers here.

The approval of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the technical consultant for the demolition, is awaited, according to officials.

The demolition of the twin towers located in Sector 93A of Noida is scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21.

The Supreme Court's deadline for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall illegal structures is August 28. The time from August 21 to 28 was kept as buffer period.

"As per the Supreme Court's directions for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers, Edifice Engineering had requested police for an NOC. The NOC has been issued now with certain terms and conditions and granted under laws for using explosive materials," Gautam Buddh Nagar DCP (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh said.

Meanwhile, sources said demolition firm Edifice Engineering, which has been hired by developer Supertech Group, has furnished replies to queries of the CBRI, whose approval is pending for the charging process (placing of explosives in the structures).

"Once a few pending reports are submitted to the CBRI and it gives its go ahead, the charging process will begin," a Noida Authority official told PTI on Tuesday.

The Noida Authority will be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6 after which the further course of action could be shared, the official added.

Over 3,500 kgs of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers, according to officials.

The explosives are stored at a site in Palwal, Haryana, and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police will provide security for the logistics, the officials added.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

